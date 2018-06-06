Here is good news for the fans of late legendary actor NT Rama Rao. Nandamuri Balakrishna has made an announcement about the casting call for NTR's biopic, which happens to be his dream project.

NTR's biopic has been creating a buzz in the media quite for some time now. Initially, Ram Gopal Varma was roped in to direct this film, but Balakrishna, who was apparently not happy with his work, replaced him with Teja. To everyone's surprise, the actor later went on to drop out Teja of the project, due to some untold reason.

Now, director Krish aka Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi has been brought on board, while Sai Madhav Burra is writing the script for NTR's biopic. Balakrishna took to the Twitter handle of his banner NBK Films to make a casting call. He wrote, "Is it your dream to be a part of the remarkable project #NTRBiopic Reach out and show us what you can do! #NTR #NandamuriBalakrishna casting.ntrbiopic@gmail.com."

Balakrishna also tweeted a poster with a detailed note on casting call of NTR's biopic. In this, the actor requested the aspiring actors to send their photos and two 30-second-long videos showcasing their acting prowess. Here is the complete note on casting call for the NT Rama Rao's biographical movie.

Here is the lifetime opportunity to all the aspiring actors and actresses who have passion for acting and yearning to be part of a prestigious project to be helmed by Director KRISH JAGARLAMUDI and Produced by NBK Films. We are seeking vivacious and enthusiastic acting aspirants to play some prominent and pivotal characters in our forthcoming Magnum Opus N.T.R based on the remarkable life story of an extraordinary human being who not only created history in cinema field but also rewrote history in political arena. Those who are interested in being part of this bio(e)pic motion picture, send us a couple of your natural photos and two 30 sec videos showcasing your acting prowess. Based on your on screen persona, emoting skills and aptitude for drama. You might be deemed suitable for characters belonging to N. l.R's family or cinema era or political field. Regardless of your age and looks, please send Name, Age, Natural photos taken with your mobile phone and two acting videos along with your phone number to the below mentioned mail ID casting.ntrbiopic@gmail.com NOTE: 1. All the communication will be though emails ONLY 2. No Office Visits. 3. All the potential candidates will be contacted for further auditions.