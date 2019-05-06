Jayadev, the president of late NT Rama Rao and Balakrishna fans association, died of heart attack on Monday. Young tiger Junior NTR, who was shocked to hear this news about his death, has offered condolences to his bereaved family.

Jayadev, who hailed from Vijayawada, was a diehard fan of late legendary actor NT Rama Rao and Nandamuri Balakrishna. He had been actively working as the president of their fans associations for three decades. The 50-year-old had gone for a morning walk on Monday, when he suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last.

It was a shocking news for Junior NTR, who was getting ready for his filmy activities. He took to his Facebook page to express his sadness over the passing away of Jayadev. He also expressed his heart-felt condolences to his family. The translation of his Telugu post as following:

The news that Jayadev, my close associate and a key member of my fans association in Krishna District is no more, has left me in pain. Our association started with the film "Ninnu Choodalani" but never expected that it would end so abruptly like this. My fans have always been there behind me from the beginning of my career and Jayadev was a key person among them. Jayadev's demise will be a great loss for me. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and pray - RIP.

It was also a shocking and sad news for many fans of the Nandamuri family, who had a close bonding with Jayadev. They took to Twitter to express their sadness and pay their tributes him.

