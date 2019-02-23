The second part of the two-part saga intended to show the life of a great actor-turned-politician - Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao - has failed to match the expectations.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was one of the most famous actors in Telugu movies and established Telugu Desam Party.

NTR Kathanayakudu, which hit the screens on January 9, had filmmaker Krish as the directorial head. NTR Kathanayakudu portrayed NTR's filmography had failed to impress the audience as well as the critics.

NTR Mahanayakudu. which hit the screens on Friday, neither created a pre-release buzz nor impress the audience after the release. NTR Mahanayakudu appears to be a compromised portrayal of the political history of great leader NTR.

The political rivalry NTR had with different people is shown in rather a dramatical way, thereby avoiding controversies. This is one of the reasons NTR Mahanayakudu might not interest the audience (general).

The dialogues barely have an impact, as the audience have no emotional connect with the story-telling. Though Balakrishna appeared to have dedicated his best to portray his father, he doesn't look like NTR in most of the cases.

Rana Daggubati who has played Chandra Babu Naidu, Kalyan Ram who played Harikrishna, Vidya Balan who portrayed Basavatarakam justified their roles well though.

The second part of the emotional saga of NTR- Mahanayakudu is just a fictitious portrayal of a few known historical moments bombarded with dramatical expressions. The poor box-office collections are the result of the movie's mediocrity.

It is a one-time watch if you expect the movie to be character-specific (NTR). The biopic is not as impactful as it was expected to be. This result was unexpected with such a star cast, director and NTR's fandom.

Now that the two-part biopic is done, we have to wait for Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR to hit the screens.