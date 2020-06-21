Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide had left chaos behind where people have been accusing and blaming certain people like Karan Johar and Salman Khan for being responsible for the actor's death. If that was not enough, Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, has filed a criminal complaint against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of financial and mental exploitation of the actor.

"My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud)," Kumar's lawyer Kamlesh told reporters, according to PTI.

Kumar's petition has been filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. The hearing of the petition has been scheduled for June 24.

Rhea Chakraborty's statement to Mumbai police

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have recorded the statements of 15 people including Rhea Chakraborty to find out the reasons that led Sushant to commit suicide. Bollywood circles claim that the actor may have lapsed into depression after several of his film contracts allegedly got cancelled or he was abruptly dropped from these films.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, was interrogated for 9 hours at the Bandra police station on Thursday and her statement was recorded in regards to the death of the actor.

From their marriage to leaving Sushant's house abruptly, Rhea has let out several unheard and lesser-known details about the case.

Rhea clarified that she didn't leave Sushant's house on her own. On June 6, Sushant had asked Rhea to leave their Mont Blanc duplex at Carter Road. Rhea determined Sushant's situation and left without asking any questions thinking that things would be better in the days to come. "I wanted to give him space to think for himself," Rhea said.

The night before Sushant committed suicide in his apartment, the actor had called Rhea late at night but she didn't answer the phone call as she was asleep.