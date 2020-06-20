In the past five days since Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home on Sunday, the police have already questioned around a dozen people, including his cook, caretaker and managers, his friends like Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Shetty, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Bollywood circles claim that the actor may have lapsed into depression after several of his film contracts allegedly got cancelled or he was abruptly dropped from these films. Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relatinship with Sushant, was interrogated for 9 hours at the Bandra police station on Thursday and her statement was recorded in regards to the death of the actor.

During the interrogation, several unheard and lesser known details have come out. And according to Rhea, the earlier apartment that they shared together was haunted and it would leave Sushant completely disturbed.

"That's what I felt and even Sushant was disturbed while we were staying there," Rhea Chakraborty told the police, reported by Peeping Moon.

Rhea also revealed that they were keen to get married this year in November. Though Sushant's family didn't like her initially, his parents decided to welcome Rhea into the family. "Everything was falling in place. I even spoke to his father K. K. Singh twice," Rhea said.

Sushant-Rhea's love story: When it all began

Speaking about their relationship, Rhea told the police that they had met in 2012. "At that time I was working on Ashima Chibber's comedy drama Mere Dad Ki Maruti that co-starred Saqib Saleem and Ram Kapoor and Sushant was doing Maneesh Sharma's romcom Shudh Desi Romance with Parineeti Chopra. We began bumping into each other at parties and soon became friends," Rhea said.

Sushant was dating someone else during that time but they remained in touch. When the two actors were pitched together, Rhea and Sushant decided to leave a major production house and after that they started dating.

But problems started to crop up in their relationship from the beginning. "Sushant was battling his own issues. He never shared anything with me. Whenever he was worried, he used to retreat into his shell and go into isolation. Or he would disappear to his farmhouse in Pawna," Rhea admitted to the police.

"Our relationship was affecting each other's professional lives. He lost many films due to no reason. Sushant appeared to be in a dilemma. I tried to understand his angst. But he was getting increasingly depressed and then started going to see a psychiatrist. In his last few days, however, Sushant stopped whatever medicines the psychiatrist had put him on," Rhea revealed.

'Didn't leave Sushant's house on my own'

Rhea clarified that she didn't leave Sushant's house on her own. On June 6, Sushant had asked Rhea to leave their Mont Blanc duplex at Carter Road. Rhea determined Sushant's situation and left without asking any questions thinking that things would be better in the days to come. "I wanted to give him space to think for himself," Rhea said.

The night before Sushant committed suicide in his apartment, the actor had called Rhea late at night but she didn't answer the phone call as she was asleep.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. It is reported that the actor was going through clinical depression over the past six months or so. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced in a video clip on his Twitter account that the police would investigate the cause of Sushant's depression.