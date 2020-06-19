Sushant Singh Rajput's death has grown as a highly controversial case in Bollywood. Initially, found to have died by suicide, now the investigation is probing all angles of the death. The Mumbai Police has been investigating close contacts, friends and those named to have professional rivalries with the actor.

Rhea Chakraborty was called by the Mumbai Police for an interrogation yesterday on June 18th. The interrogation went on for 9 hours about her relationship with Sushant and their closeness.

On Sushant's depression and upcoming projects,

After the unfortunate and unexpected demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot has emerged in the public sphere about the actor's professional and personal life. His death has become a huge reason for Bollywood to be concerned, with claims of professional bullying, charges of nepotism being deeply-rooted as well as cornering him.

The Mumbai Police has been trying to thoroughly investigate the matter to rule out all possible claims and speculation. In connection with Sushant's suicide, Rhea Chakraborty who was rumoured to have a relationship with Sushant as well as being close to him before his death was also called to record her statement and was interrogated over his death.

Rhea arrived with her father at the Bandra police station. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actress was investigated regarding her relationship with the Sushant, as well as she is the last person contacted by the actor before he went to sleep on Saturday night. Her phone and her text messages were all examined by the Police.

The Police had interrogated Rhea on Sushant's depression and upcoming projects for the year. According to the report, she told the Police providing proof that the actor was being treated for Clinical Depression and that even though he'd turned to meditation and yoga, there would be bad days and sometimes he'd refuse to take his medication.

The actress further revealed, the report said, that Sushant's family had reservations about her, "She told the police that once she decided to leave knowing Sushant's condition, she also informed his sister and asked her to come and stay with him. But once Sushant decided to end his life on Sunday, the family expressed their reservation about her presence at the funeral," the report quoted.

As time goes by, a lot about Sushant's demise is unravelling leading to more speculation on the matter. In time, more about the matter might reveal itself. Still, the actor's side to this debate remains largely unknown.