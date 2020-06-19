The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has shocked the entire nation and people are curious to know what could be the reason behind ending his own life. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his apartment and no suicide note was found at the spot.

The Mumbai police have been investigating the matter and so far, they have interrogated Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and others. They have also interrogated Sushant's psychiatrist, Kesri Chavda, who had been treating the actor for depression. And during the investigation, Sushant's doctor has now revealed some shocking details about the actor's mental health. He revealed that Sushant was devasted after breaking up with his long-time girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and regretted for parting ways with her.

According to a report in Breaking Boom, Sushant's doctor has revealed that after a few failed relationships, the actor had realised that there was no one who loved him the same way as Ankita used to do.

Sushant's doctor sheds light on his relationships, mental health

The doctor also mentioned that Sushant was in relationships with Kriti Sanon and a daughter of a director. But they were short-lived. He then began dating Rhea Chakraborty with whom he was reportedly not happy because of her behaviour. The doctor claimed that Sushant and Rhea used to have fights.

The doctor further revealed that Sushant had been suffering from depression for the past one year and had visited him thrice in the past six months. He was having sleepless nights due to strange thoughts. He apparently had a bipolar mind and used to overthink about certain things in different directions.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police is trying to look at all possible reasons to know what prompted Sushant to kill himself. The probe is still on.