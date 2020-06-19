Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has left chaos behind wherein a debate on nepotism, dirty politics and an aim to eliminate the monopoly of big stars and production houses has gathered pace among the industry people.

Celebrities like Salman Khan and Karan Johar have been at the receiving end of heavy criticism for endorsing nepotism in the Bollywood industry. Now veteran singer Sonu Nigam has steered the discussion towards music mafia in Bollywood. And it seems like Sonu has indirectly accused Salman Khan of dropping his version from his films just like Arijit Singh.

In a video shared by Sonu on Instagram, the singer said that many artistes lose out on work because of actors who are in control of their movies.

"Through this vlog, I would like to put in a request to the music companies - today an actor has died by suicide, tomorrow it can be a musician also. The 'music mafia' is bigger than the film mafia in the country. I was lucky enough to escape from the shackles of music companies, but a number of young artists are going through a lot of stress. Even if the director, producer and music composer wants to work with a particular artiste, the music companies object," Sonu Nigam said.

The 46-year-old singer further said that he has been in a situation where he recorded a song for a music company and later it got dubbed because a certain actor (possibly hinting at Salman Khan) wanted to collaborate with another singer.

"In my case, I've known of this same actor, who's under scanner right now, telling not to give a particular song to me but Arijit Singh. So many of my songs got dubbed. I don't ask for work. Yet, they call me, get me to record a song and then dub it, that's funny. Now imagine, if they can do this with someone like me who's been a part of the music industry since 1989, what can they do with the new kids. Even directors and producers are not happy because they aren't allowed to make the music of their choice. I meet so many directors who say we don't want a particular song, but it is the music companies' demand," Sonu said.

Sonu also expressed his concerns that young aspiring singers may turn to suicide as their last resort just like Sushant Singh Rajput if music companies don't become compassionate towards young talent.

"Be kind to young talents. Don't push them to the wall. Even my songs have been dubbed a number of times. It's humiliating to call a singer, make him record songs and then dub his songs," he said.

Watch the video here: