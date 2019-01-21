Sonu Nigam, who is known for his calm and quite nature, recently lost his cool over a fan for violating his personal space when he bumped into him to click a selfie.

Last week, the 45-year-old singer was at an art event where a fan walked upto him to click a selfie. However, while doing that, the fan put his hand on Sonu's shoulder which didn't go down well with the Kal Ho Naa Ho hitmaker.

An irked Sonu held the man's arm, lifted it from his shoulder and twisted it like a circle in a spiral. The man, by then, realised his mistake and was heard saying sorry to Sonu for putting his hand on the shoulder. Sonu then decided to forgive the man for his actions and instead wrapped his arm on the man's neck and asked him to click a selfie. The man was floored with Sonu's humble gesture and said thank you before the singer left the spot.

But Sonu's actions somehow angered the online users who started trolling him and termed him as the most rude person ever. Some people started saying that now they neither like his voice nor his face while some called him a disgusting person.

Fortunately, there were some sane people who found the man in question guilty of his actions and not Sonu Nigam for defending himself. They extended their support towards Sonu and said that if it would have been for Salman, the man would have got beaten up by now for invading his personal space.

But more than supporters, Sonu was at the receiving end of negative comments shot at him by his haters because of his controversial tweets on Azaan playing on loudspeakers in 2017. The singer had recently locked horns with singer Sona Mohapatra when he came out in support of his dear friend and sexual harassment accused Anu Malik.

