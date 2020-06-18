It's an open secret that Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for almost 6 years. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which was Sushant's debut show in the entertainment industry.

The two had mesmerised everyone with their loving onscreen chemistry and soon they turned out to be a real-life couple. Unfortunately, they broke up in 2016 and never spoke about what prompted them to go separate ways.

Many rumours were doing the rounds of the industry that questioned both Sushant and Ankita's characters. However, Sushant had set the records straight in a tweet that read, "neither she was an alcoholic nor am a womaniser."

The two always had mutual respect and admiration for each other even after their bitter break-up. Shedding some light on their love and care for each other, TV producer Vikas Gupta has revealed that Ankita was Sushant's shock absorber.

Sharing a still from Pavitra Rishta sets, Vikas Gupta, who was the creative director of Sushant's debut daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, wrote an emotional note about Sushant and Ankita's relationship.

"This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans - I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture."

"We were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home. What remains are memories," he added.

"I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi ( He used to be tension-free whenever he was with Ankita) #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn't leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace," concluded Vikas.

Ankita was in a shock when she learned about Sushant's suicide. She didn't speak to the media and neither did she was in a condition to post anything on social media. She was later seen at Sushant's Bandra residence along with producer Sandeep Singh (also a friend of Sushant) to pay her last respects to the late ex-boyfriend. She was inconsolable.

After Sushant's cremation on Monday, his family members were seen immersing the actor's ashes (asthi visarjan) into the river Ganga.