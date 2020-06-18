Soon after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, one of his cousins had revealed that the actor was going to get married soon and they were going to come to Mumbai for wedding preparations. However, he didn't reveal the name of the girl who Sushant was getting married to.

It was then being speculated that since Sushant and Rhea were rumoured to be dating, they must have decided to get married by the end of this year. And while Rhea is currently not in a condition to speak, her property dealer has now confirmed that Sushant and Rhea were indeed planning to get married.

"The duo was looking for a house together. I have no idea more than that," Rhea Chakraborty's property dealer confirmed the details while speaking to Aaj Tak.

When the property dealer was asked if Sushant had any issues paying the rent of his apartment, he denied any such possibility but said that the only issue with the late-night parties that used to take place.

"There were no such issues regarding rent. However, the only problem was his late-night parties. Before this, where SSR was residing, that society too had complained about his late-night parties," he said.

Dwelling into some details about Sushant and Rhea's marriage, the property dealer said, "Rhea told me I am looking for a house in Bandra and I am going to stay with Sushant Singh Rajput and we are soon getting married."

Sushant and Rhea's last picture goes viral

Soon after the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sudden death sent shockwaves all over, an old picture of the actor with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has gone viral on social media.

The photograph, in which they were spotted outside their gym in Mumbai, is said to be their last picture together. They were snapped together on March 11.

In the picture, Sushant is seen wearing a blue printed T-shirt and black shorts, while Rhea is seen in a galaxy print yoga shorts and a grey top.

Sushant and Rhea used to often workout together. They were snapped outside their gym several times.