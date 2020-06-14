The Bollywood industry woke up to shocking news of Sushant Singh Rajput ending his life by hanging from the ceiling in his apartment in Mumbai.

No suicide note was found but the police said that they found medical prescriptions and antidepressants hinting that the actor was undergoing treatment for depression.

Sushant was just 34. News of his death comes within days of the news of his manager Disha Salian's passing away. His death has now raised many questions on why would the actor take such a drastic step to end his life.

If a report in Spotboye is to be believed, it was a normal day for Sushant. He woke up in the morning, "had his breakfast, along with a glass of pomegranate juice, went to his room and locked himself up."

This was the last thing Sushant did before hanging himself by the ceiling with a blanket in his bedroom.

He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release, "Kai Po Che", and was seen in films like "Chhichhore", "Detective Byomkesh Bakshi", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Shudh Desi Romance".

Before Bollywood, Sushant had a stint on television. He rose to fame with "Pavitra Rishta", which also starred his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. He worked as a backup dancer in Bollywood before getting his big break as an actor.

Sushant was working in Mukesh Chhabra's "Dil Bechara" when shooting was stalled owing to the nationwide lockdown.

His cremation will take place on Monday after his parents' arrival in Mumbai from Patna.