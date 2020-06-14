Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who starred in films like Chhichhore, PK and a biopic on MS Dhoni, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. The actor who was just 34 years old died of suicide.

If reports are to be believed it is said that the actor was battling depression and was seeking medical help for the same. In these unprecedented times when shoots are uncertain, it is hard for many people to cope up with the stress.

In an exclusive conversation with In International Business Times India, we spoke to renowned television actors, producers who have known and worked with versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here's what we asked them:

The need to speak up about mental health, anxiety, and depression which is as important as physical health, their last conversation with the Sushant Singh Rajput and memories if any.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Television actor Pearl V Puri who was seen in Bepanah Pyaar

This is extremely disturbing and unbelievable as he was always very motivated about life and his career was also going well. I don't understand how a person like him can take this step. May his soul rest in peace. I am devastated

Sara Khan of Bidaai fame

This year is miserable, after losing two legends (Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor), we have lost yet another star from the industry. This is such a piece of miserable news, I'm shocked and appalled, the time is so difficult for everybody. I am just blank.

On meeting him last

I knew him when he was doing television but didn't speak to him ever.

Popular Bollywood and TV actor Hiten Tejwani

It's really shocking and sad although we don't the real reason. I think not necessarily everyone smiling is really happy no one knows what happens inside. So it's really important to speak up, to friends, family anyone whom you are close to. Mental health is important and it needs to be addressed more and more. May his soul rest in peace.

On his last conversation with him

It's been long since I had spoken to him.

Sushant Singh Rajput's colleague actor Rishi Khurana

Mental health is more important than anything else at the moment, we actors are anyway more sensitive, because of the profession we are in, we don't even realize but we become more emotional than others. Sushant was a nice guy. We need to break the shackles of our mind and must ask for help now, because that's what humans do, help each other support each other.

On meeting him last

The last I met him was when I was shooting for Choti bahu, and he was shooting for his show Pavitra Rishta for the same channel. We shot together for the maha episode. He was a hard-working guy, a good dancer, and his pleasant smile will always be remembered.

Television actor Vinod Singh and friend of SSR

I think mental health should be the priority today but in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, there is something else. Someone whose financially strong has almost everything one can desire I think something shocking must have happened in his life, that made him take such a drastic step. He wasn't depressed or going through a breakup or some relationship issue. There is something weird that must have happened I'm just too shocked

On meeting him last

I had met him just before lockdown at Lokhandwala (Mumbai), He was, as usual, jovial and smiling.

TV actor Abhhas Mehta of Iss Pyaar Ko Mein Kya Naam Doon Mein fame

Mental health is the single most important thing in the world. Rest everything is tangible and can be restored. Firstly, we need to stop treating mental health issues as a stigma only then will more and more people come out with and talk about it. Sushant was such a happy guy but we never know what's going inside him. And I guess with him we will never know.

On meeting him last

I had met him many years ago.

Actor and Producer Pallavi Joshi

Mental health is a silent killer, in an industry like this, it is important to seek professional help if you are going through something. Whenever we are a little sad or gloomy we think its okay, things will be fine and often don't realise that these are the signs of depression. Talking about Sushant it's terrible to lose someone like him who was full of life. I am shocked, appalled and can't wrap my head around it. I think we should take this seriously. My heart goes out to Sushant's family. Lastly, I would like to appeal to all the people in the industry to just hang in there everything will eventually pan out. Every single life is precious let us not lose it like this.

Director-producer Vivek Agnihotri

The untimely and tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken me up, he was like my younger brother. I was supposed to cast him for my film Hate Story, at that time he was a TV star and had not joined Bollywood. As much as I have known him he was very sensitive and was perhaps depressed too. It is very easy for creative people to get sad and depressed, they tend to be very emotional.

On last conversation or meeting with Sushant

Had I spoken to him a few days ago, I would have told him that life needs to be celebrated.

Ashrut Jain worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film MS Dhoni

Sushant was special as he was a self-made man. In this world where references work, he came from a small town and conquered it all. All mediums of entertainment. And that gains immense respect. I know his love for books and the kind of awareness he had about the world. In a world where everyone posts about the glossy world on social media he was well learned and philosophical. Only a self-made man can do that. Today many actors have committed suicide in last 20 days. Must say depression is real and success, failure, smile, or finances cannot make us judge any one's mental state. Also, we need to speak about the fact that are we fair enough to talent. Are actors who are staying away from family and working so hard in this cutthroat world deserve depression? Artists need to be respected and deserve their due. Else we will realize depression is deep-rooted in our artistic world and in some time, many will be dealing with it. It's better we talk about it now before it gets worst. Save artists.

On the professional front, Sushant was to be seen in Mukesh Chhabra directed 'Dil Bechara' with Sanjana Sanghi. The film is an official remake of Hollywood hit 'The Fault in Our Stars'.

May his soul rest in peace!