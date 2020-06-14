We are all shellshocked and can't fathom the untimely and sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor who was just 34 years old died of suicide on Sunday.

Confirming the new, Sushant's team shared a message for his fans which read as:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Earlier this month, the actor had shared a post dedicated to his late mother on Instagram.

Sushant shared a black and white collage of his picture along with his mother's on June 3 and captioned it as, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two..."

His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had dropped several red hearts in the comments section.

Let's look at some of his social media posts:

On Twitter

Right from exploring the local tourist attractions to experiencing the culture from a closer lens, it was just perfect! And what made it better was to get upto 5% cashback every-time I swiped my @mastercardindia @icicibank#TravelWithMastercard #StartSomethingPriceless pic.twitter.com/YO3z865A5a — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 27, 2019

Men have emotions too so don't be shy to cry. It's okay to let it out and not hold it inside. It's not a weakness but a sign of strength. Be man enough to feel. Feeling is human@GilletteIndia #ManEnough #ShavingStereotypes #BestAManCanBe pic.twitter.com/0bYc2hgvXq — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) November 19, 2019

As per reports, Sushant's servant informed the police after he found his dead body hanging to the ceiling of his room. The Bandra police are currently at the actor's residence in Bandra. No suicide note has been found at his house by the police. The probe is still on.

Sushant had been doing well professionally and was alleged dating actor Rhea Chakraborty.

A few days ago, the actor's former manager Disha Salian also reportedly committed suicide a few days back.

Sushant was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, which went on to become a blockbuster with the collection of over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. He was also seen in Drive, which released on Netflix.

May his soul rest in peace!