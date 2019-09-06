Director Nitesh Tiwari's Hindi movie Chhichhore (Chichore) starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Chhichhore is a comedy-drama film and Nitesh Tiwari has written the script and dialogues for the movie in collaboration with Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Malhotra. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced it under his banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.26 hours.

Chhichhore story: Raghav is a son of Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput) and Maya's (Shraddha Kapoor)and he succumbs to the pressure that comes with cut-throat entrance exams. While he battles for life in a hospital, his parents regroup with their friends after decades. They go on a nostalgia trip reminiscing their college days, hoping their bittersweet memories will help save a teenager, who has lost all will to live.

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview... #Chhichhore: DELIGHTFUL. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½ #Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is in top form yet again... Has several brilliant moments... Three aces: Emotions, humour, finale... Sushant, Shraddha, Varun excel... Could've done with shorter run time. #ChhichhoreReview

Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

#Chhichhore is a heartwarming and endearing film that delivers more than what it promised. This will not just make you relive your college days but also make you feel good about life. If you have loved 3 Idiots, you would fall for Chhichhore as well. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️ 1/2

Hisham @hishh

#Chhichhore first half is insanely good. @niteshtiwari22 is no one film wonder. So far the movie touches ur heart, giggles a lot too. Cant wait for the second half. Loving this..!! So far this is Hirani level film making. #Chhichhore #Chhichhore - One of the best movie i watched this year. Would be a perfect watch for parents and kids on this teachers day. So much fun, drama and lessons. So loved this. @niteshtiwari22 - such a brilliant story teller with an amazing star cast. Must watch - 4.5 stars

Ravi Gupta @FilmiHindustani

Hey guys, I personally highly recommend you all to watch #Chhichhore.. A must watch film. I think it's a very important film. Very well portrayed the meaning of not Giving up and the importance of Life. You can watch it with all the family members. Have fun!

Uday Pratap Singh @UdayPratapSingh

Watched #Chhichhore at a preview & loved it ! Not laughed so much in a while, film touches hearts though & has an important & relevant message ! Superb acting by @itsSSR @varunsharma90 @ShraddhaKapoor @TahirRajBhasin Kudos @niteshtiwari22 Best film in genre since #3Idiots

Samina Shaikh @saminaUFshaikh

Watched @niteshtiwari22's #Chhichhore recently! The movie is brilliantly made keeping emotions in mind, adding a tinge of fun alongwith conveying a strong message for the youth...Commendable roles played by each actor in the movie. Deserves an applaud along with 4.5/5 stars

Ajay Sinha @AjaySin24715560

#Chhichhore was fantastic. Loved it. Light hearted, refreshing Comedy movie. Sushant was fantastic. Nitesh Tiwari is a excellent director. 4.25/5 Go watch it if you wanna have fun.

Ankita Bhalla @ankitabhalla28

Just watched #Chhichore. Take a bow @niteshtiwari22, for taking us back to college, unadulterated, real and with the simplest lesson, 'Never Give Up' How cool it is to be a 'looser', to laugh and cry with friends, a toast to life, the golden era of hostel! Do Not Miss

Aavishkar @aavishhkar

#MovieReview : #Chhichhore A heart-warming story of College, Friendship, Romance, Masti and that nostalgia told in a humorous & emotional way. These Chichhores are Entertaining! The Target audience (Youth & Families) will love it. My Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐ #ChhichhoreReview

$@M @SAMTHEBESTEST