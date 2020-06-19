Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, netizens had been slamming Karan Johar, Salman Khan along with star kids like Alia Bhatt and others for endorsing nepotism and ignoring outside talents.

To vent out their anger, thousands of people unfollowed Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt on social media. A fan even asked Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan to unfollow star kids to teach them a lesson.

"Unfollow star kids. Its the public who have made them famous and its our time to raise our voice against nepotism in bollywood industry. We can't ban their movies but we can boycott their social media handles through..." the fan commented on Babil's post on Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

However, Babil surprised the fan with his sensible reply saying that he will work hard enough so that he won't feel that there was any kind of unfairness in his journey.

"bhai toh men yeh hi ummeed rahegi ki mein apni mehnat our performance se aapka dil itna khush kar doon ki aapko yeh lage hi na ki mere journey mein koi unfairness hui hai," Babil replied to the fan.

In another reply, Babil tried to explain how there's a lot of pressure and expectation on star kids and difficulties that they go through in the film industry.

"brother, do you understand the pressure and expectations of being the son of someone who changed the acting in India cinema? I understand your frustration against nepotism, but there are two sides to every coin," Babil replied.