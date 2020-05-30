Exactly a month ago, one of the gems of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan left us after battling from a rare type of cancer. After fighting a 2-year-long battle against cancer, Irrfan took his last breathe on April 29 morning in a Mumbai hospital. The country was saddened by the demise of this legendary actor and nothing can fill the void that he has left behind him.

Before his untimely demise, the actor was bathing in the success of his last film 'Angrezi Medium', with Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobryal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. After finishing the movie, he went back for treatment in the UK as he was facing some difficulties but even in those hard times, he did not forget to think about the welfare of the society.

You read it right! As per the recent revelations, like many other celebrities in Bollywood, Irrfan also did his bit for the COVID-19 patients. According to the reports by SpotBoye, he made a generous contribution to the care funds before his demise. One of the close friends of Maqbool actor disclosed that Irrfan has made some donation for the betterment of COVID-19 patients. Irrfan wanted to be discreet about the same and hence, never disclosed it.

His friend from his hometown (Jaipur) Ziaullah, revealed to Pinkvilla, "With the Coronavirus situation we were creating funds to help people. When we spoke to his brother, he was ready to help and even Irrfan helped us with funds for poor people. His only clause was nobody should know that he has helped."

"As a family, they believe that the right hand shouldn't know what the left hand has given. For them, it was more important for people to get relief. Now, I am sharing this with the world as he is no more between us. It's our responsibility to tell everyone that there are souls like this too," he said.

On the occasion of his one month death anniversary, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa shared beautiful pictures on Instagram and shared a heartfelt note.

'Just A Matter Of Time, Milenge Baatein Karenge'

In the first picture posted by Sutapa, we can see the actor lying on the grass basking in the sunlight, while the 2nd picture sees the happy couple posing for a selfie. Posting the pictures, Irrfan Khan's wife wrote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again."

''Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that... Posted by Sutapa Sikdar on Friday, May 29, 2020

Sutapa and Irrfan Khan's sons have been sharing many pictures of the late actor ever since he bid a heavy adieu to the world. Ayan and Babil often share some throwback memories with their father.