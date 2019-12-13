It's been almost two years since Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show after his mid-air brawl with Kapil Sharma. The Bharat actor had previous admitted that the show had indeed given him an identity and his share of fame in the industry. His stage characters - Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku bhabhi - had become household thanks to his impeccable comic timing and the conviction he played the characters with.

And now, after a long wait, Sunil will be donning his Gutthi avatar on stage, not on The Kapil Sharma Show but Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sunil will be seen entertaining the audience with his gimmicks and bring alive Gutthi alongside Salman Khan. As Sunil is currently prepping for his act, he posted a video on Instagram while getting into the skin of his character. In the video, Sunil can be seen turning into Gutthi as his make-up artist gets busy painting his lips red. "Gutthi is getting ready after long! Big boss ne bulaya hai!" he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

There had been several reports in the past about Sunil making a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show but time and again, the comedian had rubbished the rumours calling it baseless. However, he had said that if there is any development about his return or any sort of collaboration with Kapil Sharma, he will himself share the news with his fans.

In a recent interview with IANS, Sunil made it clear that Bharat has given him a platform after which people have started taking him seriously, not just as a comedian, but also as an actor. He also said that he has been getting good offers and has hinted that he would like to focus on films for now.