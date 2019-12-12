There's no secret that the relation between Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda has turned sour due to their personal issues. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja had even restricted Krushna from performing on The Kapil Sharma Show stage during their visit. However, Krushna has time and again said that he respects Govinda a lot and these petty issues won't deter their love for each other.

We have often seen Krushna taking a light-hearted dig at Govinda and even conveyed messages to the latter indirectly on The Kapil Sharma Show. And yet again, the comedian took a sly dig at his ChiChi mama probably for not being able to perform on stage because of their family feud.

In this weekend's episode, Salman Khan along with Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva will be seen promoting their upcoming film on the show. To entertain them, Krushna makes a stunning entry in his Sapna avatar and starts making fun of Dabangg 3 dialogues.

"Har ek Dabangg ke peeche ek kahaani hoti hain, to ek kahaani hoti hain to phir teen teen picture kaise bana li aap log ne?" says Krushna aka Sapna as quoted by Koimoi and Salman falls from the sofa after listening the joke.

Krushna then moves to Prabhudheva and asks him, "Sir, aapke saath achha nahi hua hain picture main. Itna bada picture hain, itna bada gaana hain...itna sa role diya hain inko gaane mein, itne achhe dancer hain" to which Kapil replies, "Arey, woh film ke director hain na!"

To this, Krushna replies, "Abi Salman bhai director hain kya? Lekin bhai ne pura role diya na unko picture me (looking at Arbaaz)...main sachhi bolti hain, bhai-bhai hota hain...ye mama-chacha sab baatein hain!" and there was no one who could contain their laughter.

Well, it looks like Krushna might have invited yet another trouble for himself with his Govinda joke. Now, will Govinda take offence or not, only time will tell.