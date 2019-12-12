A few months after the release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, Salman has said that he is not very happy with the way the film shaped up. The movie had done good business at the box office and even managed to get decent ratings from the critics.

Salman not happy with Bharat

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan said that he felt the film had problems and to him, it appeared to be incomplete. "I just thought towards the end, the father should have come back. That was my problem with the film. But aaj kal ke yeh new people think that a reunion with the father is a cliché. Father ki age kya hogi? Uski story kya hogi? I don't give a damn, he should have come back," Salman told Mumbai Mirror.

He added, "Yes, the film did phenomenal business, my sister (Alvira) is happy, we're happy with the product. But if we had shown a 70-year-old man and a 90-year-old man having a conversation, it would have been a more emotionally satisfying film. Bharat's whole journey was about him waiting for his father to come back to him. So, for me, the film looked incomplete."

Salman Khan vs Priyanka Chopra

Salman Khan had earlier courted controversy for his several potshots at Priyanka Chopra who had chosen The Sky is Pink over Bharat. Salman had said that Priyanka had insisted on being a part of Bharat and later ditched the film, which irked him. He also said that Katrina came to save the film after Priyanka's sudden exit at the last minute.

After keeping her calm for a while and ignoring Salman Khan's unprompted responses against her; Priyanka had shot back at him and revealed why she did not choose Bharat. In a video that has now gone viral, Priyanka can be seen calling the movie a 'song-and-dance' film.

She said, "Everyone questions my judgment – why not this tent-pole, potboiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother." When the people present at the party asked what those 'potboilers' are, she chose to just laugh it off. Chopra also added that it was the director Shonali Bose and her vision that made her choose the film over a "tentpole, song-and-dance film".