It had all started when last year, Kashmera had tweeted about 'people who dance for money', which Sunita had taken offence to, thinking it was directed towards Govinda. What followed was an explosive interview by Sunita where she revealed that they have broken all ties with Krushna and family. Kashmera too had explained her side of the story.

Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah had revealed that neither Sunita nor Govinda had come to see her newborns when they were at the hospital, despite knowing that one of their kids was fighting for his life soon after birth. In a chat with International Business Times, spilling the beans on whether it is all water under the bridge, Kashmera had said, "No. I don't even think my kids know that they have somebody called Govinda and Sunita in their life. And, I think they are ok."

Talking about the fall-out between him, Govinda and Sunita; Krushna told TOI, "I am no one to patch up. They should do it now, I will tell you why. If your child misbehaves with you at a party. If your kid pees on you, pulls your hair, what will you do? You'll teach him not to repeat and correct his mistakes. You won't kick him out of the party, or make him sit in a ship and send him to Dubai. He is your kid, you won't do that to him. I must have made a mistake so punish me, correct me, but don't isolate or kick me out of the party."

He further added, "Govinda mama has all the right, in fact, even Sunita mami has the same too. She has taken care and looked after us. She is a wonderful woman. She has given all of us a lot of love. And after this fight, I have understood one thing very clearly that my mami (Sunita) loves me the most and that's the reason she is angry with me. You don't get upset and angry with strangers. But I feel they should end this fight, forget the anger and just hug me. I want them to call me home, abuse me, beat me up, ask me questions but end this fight. I want this."

We also asked Kashmera about Govinda's revelation of having been offered Avatar and him being the one who had suggested the title – Avatar. A surprised Kashmera asked, "Are you serious? Really? Did he say that? My God!"