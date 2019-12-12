From Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, The Drama Company to The Kapil Sharma Show season 2; slowly and steadily Krushna Abhishek has created a separate audience base in the industry.

Several fan pages and groups laud and love Krushna Abhishek for his humour and wit. However, things have not always been so bright and sparkly in the comedian's career. There was a time when Krushna's jokes on celebs during his show, 'Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza' left many celebs miffed. One of them was his close friend John Abraham.

It was Krushna's never-ending jokes on John's expressions and his films like Paap which upset John and he left the shoot midway. "John and I have known each other for many years now and he is the only Bollywood actor who called me when my father passed away recently. I am really sad that I upset him. I was cracking jokes on his earlier films like 'Paap'. That's when he told me that those were his favourite films," Krushna had told Bombay Times.

"Sometime later, when he refused to shake a leg with Sonakshi and me on stage, I realised that he was upset. He soon walked out and I ran after him, but he left. I want to apologise to him; I haven't slept since the last few days because of this. I specially flew down from my shoot in Kulu Manali because John had agreed to be on the show. I hope he understands and forgives me," he had added.

Further talking about John, Krushna had said that John has been one of the nicest and most genuine celebs in the industry and he did not want to lose out on a good friend because of this and thus apologised to him several times.

Krushna's show Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza had upset several celebs like Tannishtha Chatterjee, Lisa Haydon with its roast format. Krushna and Kapil are now making the world laugh with their hilarious performance on the Kapil Sharma Show season 2.