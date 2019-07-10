John Abram and Akshay Kumar are going to have a big box office clash with their respective movies Batla House and Mission Mangal. However, John said that there is no bad feeling between him and Akshay for this.

Both Batla House and Mission Mangal are set to be released this Independence Day. While it is being said that the clash has brought in bitter feelings between the two actors, John asserted that they are still good friends.

The actor said that the clash is not a big deal, and he hopes all the others films releasing on the same day also does well at the box office. Apart from Batla House and Mission Mangal, Saaho will also hit theatres on August 15.

"Make some noise for the Desi Boyz. Honestly, if there was a controversy, I would love to create. Akshay and me are very dear friends, we really get along. I mean just two days ago we messaged each other. There's absolutely nothing. We are just releasing our films on the same day. There's enough space. We are giving the audience a lot of things to choose from good films. I can say that our film is really good. I hope one choice that the audience has that this film is good. I hope the other two films (Saaho, Mission Mangal) are also very good. That's all I can hope for. But, August 15 is a great day," John said during trailer release of his film.

Trailers of both the movies received positive response from the viewers. While Mission Mangal is based true events of India's one of the greatest space mission, Batla House is inspired from one of the most controversial incidents of police encounters.