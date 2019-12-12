Kapil Sharma announced the arrival of his nanhi pari on December 10, 2019 with a heartfelt post on Twitter. The very next day he was seen shooting for The Kapil Sharma show.

Being a commited and determined actor, he shot with the team of Chappak and Good News two consecutive days (11th and 12th Dec) for The Kapil Sharma Show.

It so happened on the sets that Deepika Padukone, while shooting the Chappak episode, asked Kapil to show the pictures of his little angel and Kapil showed the pics to Deepika whom he fondly calls Deepu.

A photographer shared pictures from the sets on his Instagram account and wondered whether the comedian showed the actor a picture of his daughter. "He did! & she's adorable!" Deepika commented, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

It's a special phase in Kapil Sharma's life as it's his marriage anniversary today and he shared a beautiful post thanking almighty his wife Ginni and welcoming his lil daughter. Not only this his show completes 100 episodes. Triple celebrations for the actor cum comedian.

Expressing his happiness he shared on twitter saying, 'Today,on our first anniversary me and Ginni take an opportunity to thanks all of you for all the love & blessings you have showered on us and our little one. Can't thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life.Truly Grateful. #gratitude '

An ecstatic Kapil can't hold his excitement of being a father and said, "Yes I have had sleepless nights but the feeling of being a father is out of this world! I am overwhelmed with all the love. I have had a bout of terrible cold because of which I haven't held my baby in my arms and I just want to hug her and tell her how much I have waited for this day to come. Both Ginni and the baby are healthy and doing well. Fatherhood has definitely brought in a lot of responsibilities, and I am looking forward to the same".

We can't wait for the weekend episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show to air.