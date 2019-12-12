Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath, who tied the knot on December 12, 2018, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Thursday. The special day has turned out to be extra special as the couple welcomed their first child two days ago (December 10).

It was after several years of dating that Kapil and Ginni got married in the presence of their close friends and family in Jalandhar. After the wedding, the newly-weds hosted two receptions, one in Amritsar and the other in Mumbai. Unlike the wedding that was a close-knit affair, both the receptions were star-studded ones and saw the presence of many celebs from the Punjabi and Bollywood film industry. In February this year, Kapil hosted another wedding reception in Delhi, which was graced by many prominent politicians and cricketers.

Fun fact about Kapil's wedding

Recalling a fun fact about his wedding, the 38-year-old comedian had revealed in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show 2 that he didn't know most of the guests who turned up at his wedding ceremony. He further said that there were about 5,000 guests but he hardly knew 40-50 people out of them. Funny isn't it?

The episode was graced by the badminton couple Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal, who had made an appearance on the show as newly-weds.

Kapil message to fans on his wedding anniversary

Coming to Kapil Sharma's wedding anniversary, the new parents are busy taking care of their newborn although the comedian has resumed work. He, however, took to Instagram to express his gratitude to all fans who have been wishing them on their first anniversary.

"Today, on our first anniversary me and Ginni take an opportunity to thank all of you for all the love and blessings you have showered on us and our little one. Can't thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life. Truly Grateful. #gratitude," Kapil wrote.