Ever since the film Chhappak was announced, netizens and media were waiting with bated breath to get a glimpse of the trailer.

The trailer of Chhappak was launched in Mumbai today and looking at the trailer we can only say that it is a brave attempt by the makers Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone. This real-life story will bring a change in society in the way acid survivors are looked upon.

Bringing the real-life story of Laxmi, an acid survivor, Deepika essays the role of (Malti) in the film. The trailer definitely will give you goosebumps.

Right after Seeing the trailer actor Deepika Padukone went teary-eyed and couldn't hold her emotions. Her co-star Vikrant Massey and director Meghna Gulzar were seen consoling her.

Deepika Padukone on why she chose to do Chhappak

Deepika Padukone spoke at length on why she did the film. "Maine sirf iss moment ke baare main socha tha ki aap log trailer dekhenge aur fir humein stage main aana hai. Uske baad humein kuch bolna hai iske baare main toh maine socha nahi tha (I thought that we will be called upon the stage after you watch the trailer. I didn't know that I will have to speak after that). It's not often when you come across a story where you know instantly in the first few minutes of the meeting that you will be doing this film. I knew I wanted to do the film but wasn't sure how will I prepare for the film," Deepika said.

Box office success of Chhappak

Deepika said that for her, the box office success is the impact of the subject it has on the people's lives and if it can change your mindset. Don't get me wrong but every story need not be hard-hitting. It could be a simple emotion of joy and happiness, also the longevity of the film matter, if i can see the film after 10 years, is a sign of a successful film.

Did Deepika get emotional while filming Chhappak?

Deepika stated that whatever happened in the film, you will get to watch it.

Has society accepted acid survivors? What Deepika thinks

The reason we are telling the story (kyunki woh hota nai hai) calling them, scary, disabled, no! When the film releases on January 10, you will get all answers.

Later, Deepika took to Instagram to announce the release of the trailer. Her post read, "Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not. What is even rarer is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it's journey... Chhapaak is all of that and more for me... Presenting the trailer of #Chhapaak (sic)."

The film is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.