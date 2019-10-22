It might have been a while since Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show after a bitter altercation with Kapil Sharma, but the audience is still hopeful of him coming back. While ace comedians like Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek have taken over his spot and are pure entertainment packages, Sunil Grover's fans continue to miss him.

After a lot of hullabaloo over whether or not Sunil Grover would make a comeback to the show, his latest interview has proved that he would not be back. In a recent interview with IANS, Sunil Grover has made it clear that Bharat has given him a platform after which people have started taking him seriously, not just as a comedian, but also as an actor.

Grover also said that he has been getting good offers and has hinted that he would like to focus on films for now. "I had been doing work in a particular space (before 'Bharat'), but this was an opportunity for which I give credit to the team of the film... To Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the film, and Salman sir. I had made an impression for doing comedy and succeeding in one particular genre, but they took a chance on me and gave me this opportunity," Sunil said.

He further added, "After this, I have started getting the kind of roles which are not only restricted to comedy. The perception of me has changed now and people consider me as an actor." Sunil Grover's cryptic tweet a couple of days ago had sparked speculations of his much-awaited comeback to The Kapil Sharma Show.

"Abhi tak mujhe he nahi pata that I am returning to the show (laughs). But jokes apart, there is no such development as of now. Whenever it happens, I will myself announce about it," Sunil Grover told ETimes in an interview.