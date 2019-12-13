After overcoming depression and drinking habit, Kapil Sharma is in a happy phase right now. The Kapil Sharma Show is getting the maximum TRP. He has been entertaining the audience like never before and his fans expect him to continue hosting the show and spread laughter. But the show's producer Salman Khan doesn't want Kapil Sharma to host the next season.

Salman along with the entire team of Dabangg 3 including Kiccha Sudeep, Prabhudheva, Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film.

During the episode, Kapil told Salman that he had been getting promoted with every installment of Dabangg 3 - in Dabangg, Salman was an actor, In Dabangg 2, Salman was an actor and turned producer, In Dabangg 3, Salman is acting, producing and has also turned writer.

Kapil further went on to ask Salman whose going to get fired in Dabangg 4 as he would be taking his place in the film's unit. To which, Salman joked, "Kapil Sharma is going to get fired in the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show."

After listening to Salman's reply, many people in the audience looked shocked and were seen having hard time laughing at Salman's joke.

Take a look.

On the other hand, Kapil welcomed his baby daughter with wife Ginni Chatrath on December 10. Interestingly, Kapil and Ginni celebrated their first marriage anniversary on December 12 with their little angel.