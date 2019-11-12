The makers of Ala Vaikunthapuramulo (AVPL) starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, had reportedly approached Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner, folk singer Rahul Sipligunj to sing its song Ramulo Ramula, before finalizing Anurag Kulkarni.

Rahul Sipligunj rose to fame with his folk songs, which have received over 100 million views on YouTube. He has also crooned songs for some Telugu movies and many of them have become hit with the audience. Songs like 'Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana' from Rangasthalam and 'Bonalu' from iSmart Shankar are his recent chartbusters, which got him much-need recognition in the film industry.

This folk singer recently entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house and walked out as the winner of the hit reality TV show. Post this success, Rahul Sipligunj has been flooded with several offers from the film industry. His stint has multiplied the fans count for the songs that he has already sung. All his fans are now eagerly waiting to listen to his new song.

Amidst this, the buzz is that S Thaman wanted to Rahul Sipligunj sing the song Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapuramulo. Rahul also revealed that he sang rough track of this track before giving it final touch. But the folk singer entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 before he recorded the final version. The makers, who could not wait for him, approached Anurag Kulkarni with the offer and the rest is the history.

Aditya Music, which has bagged the audio rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has recently released two of its songs, which have become chartbusters. One of those two songs is Ramuloo Ramulaa, which has S Thaman's music, Kasarla Shyam's lyrics, and Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli's melodious voice. Released on October 27, this track has received 45,245,151 views, 591,000 likes and 27,659 comments on the YouTube channel of the music label so far.

Some music lovers, who replied to the music video of Ramuloo Ramulaa on YouTube, felt that Rahul Sipligunj is perfect for this soundtrack, as his voice suits very well. A few of them requested music director S Thaman to re-record the track with the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner as singer and it will be even bigger hit. Here are some of their comments.

