Folk singer Rahul Sipligunj, who became the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, had got into a heated argument with the Hyderabad police after he was caught for drunk driving in Jubilee Hills.

Abids Traffic Inspector M Suman Kumar had conducted a drunk driving enforcement drive on Road No. 36/10 of Jubilee Hills in the city on July 27, 2018, when Rahul Sipligunj was driving his car in an inebriated condition. Along with his friend, anchor Lobo, he had got in a dispute with the police after they booked him for the DUI.

According to a report, Rahul Sipligunj used unparliamentary language and created a scene at the spot, when the police asked him to produce his driving license and vehicle documents for issue of challan. He argued with them for over 45 minutes and refused to produce the required documents

Rahul Sipligunj engages in a heated argument

It was reported that Rahul Sipligunj's breath alcohol content was recorded at 175 mg per 100 ml. Hence, the singer's vehicle was seized and he was told to appear for counselling. The video showing him engaged in a heated argument had made its way to the internet and created a lot of buzz on social media. Scroll down to watch the viral footage.

A day later, the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner had issued a clarification on the issue and denied the charges of drunk and drive. He showed his driving license and vehicle documents. He had said that the documents were not with him when the police caught him. He requested the police to let him home and return to produce the documents before them. But they did not accept his word.

When asked about Lobo, Rahul Sipligunj said that the anchor was passing by the same road, when the police were checking his car. After seeing me, he came down to me and tried to console me and there was no fight happened on the spot. But some TV channels blew the issue out of proportions.