Some viewers think that singer Rahul Sipligunj does not deserve to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar and Varun Sandesh are better choices than him for the title.

Rahul Sipligunj started his career with his music videos on YouTube. He wrote, sang and co-produced several songs and Mangamma, Magajaathi, Makikirkiri, Poor boy, Daawath, Galli Ka Ganesh, Doorame and Jai Bhajrang are some of his hit soundtracks online. He is known for his Hyderabadi, Telangana slang folk songs that made him popular. His folk songs have registered over 100 million views on YouTube.

Rahul made his singing debut in Telugu films with Harish Reddy's 2009 movie Josh. He has worked in over 30 movies, including Dammu, Racha, Chal Mohan Ranga, Rangasthalam, Jakkana, Doosukeltha and Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu. He has made a big name for himself in Tollywood with his unique voice.

This folk singer made a huge fanbase for himself, staying behind the screen. His stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has grown his fan count multifold, which helped him to enter the list of the top five contestants. His fans have campaigned heavily for him on social media. Akkineni Nagarjuna is gearing up to announce the winner of the show at its grand finale to be premiered on Star Maa tonight.

Several entertainment portals conducted surveys to predict the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Rahul Sipligunj has garnered 40 to 50 percent of the total number of the votes in almost all of these polls. Hence, all the media houses unofficially declared him as the winner of the show two days before the grand finale was shot. Even Google showed him as the winner of this season.

All his fans are thrilled over this news. A fan tweeted, "#BiggBossTelugu3 I will definitely watch the next season cos a genuine player like Rahul won the title instead of management quota girl SM. They respected the audience's votes and this time it was not by the one who manipulated and baited the audience. Faith in humanity restored."

But fans of other top finalists, who are upset with this development, feel that Rahul Sipligunj does not deserve the winner's title of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He was never serious about games or tasks inside the house. He is not a genuine person and cheated on his best friends on the show. Hence, he is not eligible for the trophy and there are better contestants than him for it.

Varuntej @Varunte15983612

If #RahulSipligunj wins the BB3 Title then, 1. Laziness wins 2. Giving up wins 3 Fake sympathy wins 4 Pulihora mixing wins 5 Back bitching about bfs wins 6 Cheating friends wins Think first before voting and Vote for the deserved one ❤ #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss3Telugu

imkarma @imsunstar

In 100 days of journey both varun and Rahul haven't shown any seriousness towards game or tasks. These people don't deserve at all to be a winner. The probability is only BB or SriM One among these two will be winner. #BiggBossTelugu3

S V Srinivas @SVSrinivas197

After Kaushal's win last season, Imagine what a downgrade it'd be if Rahul wins this season. From the most disciplined and hardworking contestant to this lazy abusive sympathy seeking fraud. #BiggBossTelugu3

premsai @premsai_k

My top 5: 1. SreeMukhi (Winner) 2. Varun(Runner) 3. Baba(Title rakapothe stage meedane edustadu) 4. Ali (Physical lo king) 5. ShivaJyothi or Vithika IMO, Rahul(The real Villain) has no eligibility to be in top 5 also. Dogs plz stay away from my tweet. #BiggBossTelugu3

sandy @sandysindhu_7

#BiggBossTelugu3 rahul genuine person i agree but he don't deserve title...its fact,thana kante baga kastapaddaru migilina 4 members

S!VA @SVA66509988

One And Only Un-Deserving Candidate In The House #Rahul Won The #BiggBossTelugu3 Title "People Only Believe Fake Persons Not Genuine Persons"

Ramesh Siripuram @RameshRam678

BB3 will be the CHEAPEST WORST SHOW ever in the BB history to win such UNDESERVED fellow .. any 3 (baba/varun/sree) may win genuinely except RAHUL who is JUST fit for nothing candidate in the entire History of BB..!! @Rahulsipligunj #BiggBossTelugu3 @EndemolShineIND @StarMaa

Rishu @MeHonestlyy

Fake elimination Fake votes Fake fans Fake profiles Fake person. #Rahul #BiggBossTelugu3

Suhitha @Suhitha09473176