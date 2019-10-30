Folk singer Rahul Sipligunj is leading the race to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 with a bigger margin of votes than Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh, Baba Bhaskar and Ali Reza, as per online voting results.

Top contestants are vying their hands to bag the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The competition is tough as all of them are strong and played well throughout this season of the show. The official voting through missed phone calls and HotStar App started on Sunday and it will end on Friday midnight. The results will be announced on Saturday and Sunday. The viewers will get to see the winner on Sunday.

Many viewers are curious to know the vote percentage of the top five contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. But the makers of the show have kept the details under the wraps. A person named Ravi has leaked some key details about voting. He claimed that there is a gap of 12 percent of the vote share between the top two contestants.

What netizens are saying

Ravi.K Rahul (@raviktwitt) tweeted, "#BiggBossTelugu3 Official onfo frm my frnd in Star Maa BB directors Abhishek is from mumbai & Shyam from chennai, shyam is recently joined in Str Maa BB show will be done by Endemole production, but auditing done by Star Maa Till now voting % gap between 1st place to 2nd is 12.6%."

Another fan with the Twitter handle @Cena87 asked @premkumar444411 "any info on official votings? #BiggBossTelugu3. In reply, Premkumar claimed that Rahul Sipligunj is leading the race. He tweeted, "Voting trnds..! #RahulSipligunj 32% #srimukhi 26% #varun 22% #BabaBhaskar 12% #alireza 8% Ali mass ."

There is no clarity on the credibility of this leaked information about the voting percentage of the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as those details are highly guarded. However, several websites including IBTimes India have conducted online surveys to predict the winner of this season of the show. Rahul Sipligunj is the top contender of the trophy as per the results of most of these polls.