Host Akkineni Nagarjuna has made a special request to all the viewers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on the day of its grand finale. He asked the fans to not believe fake and leaked updates on the winner and watch the episode live tonight.

The viewers' curiosity about the winner has reached the peaks, hours before the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 premiered on Star Maa. Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhaskar, Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh and Ali Reza are the top five finalists and one of them will be walking away with the winner's trophy in tonight's episode.

Unlike the previous seasons, the makers have not shot the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 a day before it is aired in a bid to avoid the information getting leaked. They started shooting this special episode on Sunday morning. Before beginning the filming, Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Twitter account to urge the viewers to watch the grand finale live, instead of believing fake updates on the internet.

Nagarjuna Akkineni tweeted, "It's here!! The final day of shoot for the #BiggBossTelugu3 and it's been an incredible journey!! It's going to be LIVE!! do not believe any scrolls, winner updates out there in the social media. Catch the Winner this evening LIVE on @StarMaa."

Junior NTR and Nani had hosted Bigg Boss Telugu seasons 1 and 2 and they were trolled several times on social media. But unlike them, Nagarjuna Akkineni has run its season 3 without being trolled even once throughout the season. Most of the viewers seem to be satisfied with the way he hosted the show.

Several people responded to Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest tweet on fake updates and expressed their concerns about it. Here is what they said in reply to him.

