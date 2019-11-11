Actress Pooja Hegde has revealed that she is playing the role of stylish star Allu Arjun's boss Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, which is set for its worldwide release during Sankranti 2020.

Pooja Hegde earlier worked with Allu Arjun in DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and their chemistry has impressed the viewers. The two have teamed up again for Ala Vaikunthapuramulo and they are expected to recreate the magic. The makers have kept the details of their roles under wrap, but their looks featured the song Samajavaragamana have generated a lot of curiosity about their characters.

In an interview, Pooja Hegde spilled the beans on her role in Ala Vaikunthapuramulo. "We're having an absolute blast on the sets. It's a family entertainer and will have loads of romance, drama, comedy and music. I play Allu Arjun's boss in the film, so my character will have a bit of spunk. She is strict yet soft at the same time and the banter between the two of us will be fun to see," she told the Times of India.

On romancing Allu Arjun

Talking about romancing Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde said, "It's a Trivikram film and there's so much to learn from him. The romantic scenes involving Bunny and I will be the ones to watch out for. They'll be quirky yet super fun to watch. It has the Trivikram stamp all over it, so you can expect lots of entertainment."

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, which is set to hit to screens on January 12, 2020, is nearing completion of its filming. The film unit is currently shooting its chartbuster song Samajavaragamana with the famous Lido dancers in Paris. The song was also shot at the iconic Le Mont Saint Michel. A photo of Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun sitting in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris went viral on the Internet this weekend.

"The audio of the number was recently released and it became a sensation. Hence, the filmmakers wanted to give a great visual experience to complement the number. The Lido dancers come up with gracious dance moves and Allu Arjun grooves superbly, so Trivikram thought the combination of the two in the song would look great visually," a source told Deccan Chronicle.