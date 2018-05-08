Before HMD Global Oy could officially unveil new Nokia X in Beijing May 16, the company's official retail partner Suning has posted the Android phone's photo on Weibo, revealing device's design language.

Earlier in the month, the company had posted a beautiful time-lapse photo of a traffic junction, which is in the form of an alphabet 'X', hinting HMD Global will be launching a new line of X series phones. It later followed up by releasing front-part of the device. It featured the iPhone X-like notch on top of the display. But, it is smaller compared to Apple mobile and probably will not come with advanced sensors and IR laser. It will certainly come with face unlock capability, which is now become a standard even in the mid-range smartphone class.

But, there was neither an official word on the device name nor any clues about how it would look. Now, Chinese retailer Suning's promotional poster has left very little room for imagination.

In the image, it is shown to feature an elongated rectangular module similar to the Nokia 6 (2018), but it comes with dual-camera and LED flash. And, just below that module, the company has incorporated the fingerprint sensor and a vertically aligned Nokia engraving.

That's the maximum information we could glean from the teaser. Since the launch day is almost a week from now, we expect either Suning or HMD Global to reveal a few more key features to keep the excitement alive at least till the launch on May 16.

Nokia X: What we know so far

As mentioned above, Nokia X will sport a bezel-less display and on the back, it will feature dual-camera with LED flash and fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, Nokia X is said to come with Android Oreo 8.1 OS, ZEISS branded 12MP dual camera. It will be available in two configuration—4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

And also, depending on the region of sale, the company is expected to release Nokia X with different chipset—MediaTek or Qualcomm. As per the recent report, Nokia X with MediaTek P60 CPU is expected priced around ¥1,799(roughly $284/€233/Rs 18,994).

On the other hand, Nokia X with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor is said to cost around ¥1,599 (approx. $253/€207/Rs 16,882).

In addition to the Nokia X, HMD Global Oy is expected to bring back the iconic Nokia N9 smartphone series with pure Android OS. For those unaware, the retro model was powered by MeeGo 1.2 Harmattan software.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on HMD Global Oy's Nokia phones.