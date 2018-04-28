Nokia 3310 – the classic brick phone – lived its fair share of stardom back in the day and HMD Global breathed life into the iconic feature phone by re-launching the handset last year. This brought a lot of nostalgia among fans, especially with the attention to detail HMD paid by integrating the popular Snake game into the phone. Now, it might be time for another remake of a classic phone.

Any guesses on which Nokia phone could be back from the dead? If Nokia's recent post on China's social networking site Weibo is to be believed, HMD Global could revive the iconic N-series. To be specific, the Finnish smartphone maker is expected to bring the Nokia N9 sooner than later.

The teaser on Weibo, spotted by Android Headlines, shows the Nokia N9 as a part of an event commemorating the thirteenth anniversary of the iconic Nokia N series phones. The company is said to be hosting the event in China on May 2, where it will showcase the revamped Nokia N9.

Nokia N9 was launched in 2011 with MeeGo 1.2 Harmattan OS. Considering the platform is no longer in service, Nokia could opt the traditional route of powering the phone with stock Android. Specific details about the phone, its price and features remain a mystery.

Until we hear more about the Nokia N9, there's concrete proof that HMD Global is launching another smartphone in China any moment now. The smartphone, dubbed Nokia X6, is to feature an iPhone X-inspired look, complete with a bezel-less display and a notch at the top.

Nokia X6 is said to be near identical to the recently-launched Nokia 7 Plus and feature a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Leaked photos have shown dual rear cameras at the back, possibly with a 12MP sensor and Carl Zeiss lens.

Under the hood, it will feature a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, but international variants will likely get Snapdragon 636 octa-core chipset. Nokia X6 buyers could also get two variants, one with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and the other with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. As expected the phones will run stock Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box.

Given the specs, Nokia X6 could a mid-range device starting at ¥1,599 (about Rs 16,800) and go as high as ¥1,799 (around Rs 19,000) for the high-end model. Stay tuned for updates.