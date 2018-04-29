HMD Global Oy was rumored to launch Nokia X6 on April 27 in Beijing, but it never materialized. Now, the company has officially released a teaser confirming that the much awaited Android phone would break covers in mid-May.

In a promotional message on Weibo, the company has shown off that device is actually Nokia X, not X6 as previously rumored and will debut on May 16. It also disclosed the image of the device with an edge-to-edge screen and a notch on the top similar to the Apple iPhone X.

Nokia X aka X6: All you need to know

As seen in the teaser, Nokia X comes with the bezel-less display. On the back, it will feature vertically-aligned dual-camera with LED flash and fingerprint sensors below it.

As far as the internal specification is concerned, Nokia X is said to come with Android Oreo 8.1 OS, ZEISS branded 12MP dual camera. It will be available in two configuration—4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

And also, depending on the region of sale, the company is expected to release Nokia X with different processors—MediaTek and Qualcomm. As per the recent report, Nokia X with MediaTek P60 CPU is expected priced around ¥1,799(roughly $284/€233/Rs 18,994).

On the other hand, Nokia X with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor is said to cost around ¥1,599 (approx. $253/€207/Rs 16,882).

There's more...

Besides Nokia X, HMD Global Oy is expected to bring back the iconic Nokia N9 smartphone series. Unlike original, which came with MeeGo 1.2 Harmattan OS, the new generation model is expected run pure Android OS.

