American technology major, Apple released the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red series in India.

What's special about iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red series?

For those unaware, special edition red-hued handset is for a humanitarian cause. For those unaware, Apple contributes a big part of each iPhone 8 series sold to fund the (RED) organization.

Apple is one of the sponsors of (RED) organization, which runs life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa understood to be the home to more than two-thirds of the world's HIV-positive population.

A portion of proceeds of all (Product) Red purchases will go directly to global fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies.

"The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of life-saving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies. We're honored that Apple has dedicated its resources to our purpose, and can't wait to see customers bring our mission to life through the purchase of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red Special Edition," Deborah Dugan, (RED)'s CEO said in a statement.

How's iPhone 8 series in Red color?

In 2017, Apple had released similar crimson-hued iPhone 7 series. It had a red shell and white colored front panel. But, not many were impressed with a red-white combo and took to social media platform to request the company to offer Red products with the black front panel in 2018.

This year Apple has ceded to the consumers' requests and has made appropriate changes. The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Red look stunning in Ferrari red-hued shell and addition of glass cover on top and the black accented bezels on the front, make the device more visually appealing than previous editions.

Apple Press Kit

Except for the color, the exterior design and internal hardware remain same in the new iPhone 8 series.

Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red price in India:

The new iPhone 8 comes in two storages—64GB and 256GB—for Rs 67,910 and Rs 81,500, respectively. On the other hand, iPhone 8 Plus base model (64GB) costs Rs. 77,560 and the top-end variant (256GB) will set you back by Rs 91,110.

Apple has not launched special iPhone X (Product) Red series, but it is offering crimson-hued shell case for Rs 7,999. There are also for Red covers for iPads and matching wristbands for Watch series, as well.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8:

Models Apple iPhone 8 Plus Apple iPhone 8 Display 5.5-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1920x1080p) multi-touch IPS display Contrast ratio: 1300:1

True Tone display

Wide color display (P3)

3D Touch

Max brightness: 625 cd/m2

Pixel density

Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch) 4.7-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1334x750p) multi-touch IPS display Contrast ratio: 1400:1

True Tone display

Wide color display (P3)

3D Touch

Max brightness: 625 cd/m2

Pixel density

Pixel density: 326 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant Processor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor RAM (not confirmed) 3GB 2GB Storage 64GB/256GB 64GB/256GB Camera Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom(up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)

Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording Main: 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Digital Zoom (up to 5x), wide colors capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with the slow sync

Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording Video recording 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps

1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for Video

Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilization 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps

1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for Video

Digital Zoom up to 3x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilization Security Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USB to the computer system or power adapter

Talk-time: up to 21 hours

Internet use: up to 13 hours

Video playback (wireless): up to 14 hours

Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours

Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger] Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USB to the computer system or power adapter

Talk-time: up to 14 hours

Internet use: up to 12 hours

Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours

Audio playback (wireless): Up to 40 hours

Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger] Network 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR) Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS Dimensions 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm Weight 202 grams 148 grams Colours Red, Space Grey, Silver and Gold Red, Space Grey, Silver and Gold Price · 64GB: Rs. 77,560 · 256GB: Rs. 91,110 · 64GB: Rs. 67,940 · 256GB: Rs. 81,500

