American technology major, Apple released the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red series in India.
What's special about iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red series?
For those unaware, special edition red-hued handset is for a humanitarian cause. For those unaware, Apple contributes a big part of each iPhone 8 series sold to fund the (RED) organization.
Apple is one of the sponsors of (RED) organization, which runs life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa understood to be the home to more than two-thirds of the world's HIV-positive population.
A portion of proceeds of all (Product) Red purchases will go directly to global fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies.
"The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of life-saving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies. We're honored that Apple has dedicated its resources to our purpose, and can't wait to see customers bring our mission to life through the purchase of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red Special Edition," Deborah Dugan, (RED)'s CEO said in a statement.
How's iPhone 8 series in Red color?
In 2017, Apple had released similar crimson-hued iPhone 7 series. It had a red shell and white colored front panel. But, not many were impressed with a red-white combo and took to social media platform to request the company to offer Red products with the black front panel in 2018.
This year Apple has ceded to the consumers' requests and has made appropriate changes. The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Red look stunning in Ferrari red-hued shell and addition of glass cover on top and the black accented bezels on the front, make the device more visually appealing than previous editions.
Except for the color, the exterior design and internal hardware remain same in the new iPhone 8 series.
Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red price in India:
The new iPhone 8 comes in two storages—64GB and 256GB—for Rs 67,910 and Rs 81,500, respectively. On the other hand, iPhone 8 Plus base model (64GB) costs Rs. 77,560 and the top-end variant (256GB) will set you back by Rs 91,110.
Apple has not launched special iPhone X (Product) Red series, but it is offering crimson-hued shell case for Rs 7,999. There are also for Red covers for iPads and matching wristbands for Watch series, as well.
Key specifications of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8:
|
Models
|
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
|
Apple iPhone 8
|
Display
|
5.5-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1920x1080p) multi-touch IPS display
|
4.7-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1334x750p) multi-touch IPS display
|
OS
|
Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
|
Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
|
Processor
|
64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
|
64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
|
RAM (not confirmed)
|
3GB
|
2GB
|
Storage
|
64GB/256GB
|
64GB/256GB
|
Camera
|
|
|
Video recording
|
|
|
Security
|
Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button
|
Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button
|
Battery
|
[Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
|
[Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
|
Network
|
4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
|
4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
|
Add-ons
|
Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR)
|
Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS
|
Dimensions
|
158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm
|
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
|
Weight
|
202 grams
|
148 grams
|
Colours
|
Red, Space Grey, Silver and Gold
|
Red, Space Grey, Silver and Gold
|
Price
|
· 64GB: Rs. 77,560
· 256GB: Rs. 91,110
|
· 64GB: Rs. 67,940
· 256GB: Rs. 81,500
