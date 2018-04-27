Apple iPhone X gestures every user must know Close
Apple iPhone X gestures every user must know

American technology major, Apple released the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red series in India. 

What's special about iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red series?

For those unaware, special edition red-hued handset is for a humanitarian cause. For those unaware, Apple contributes a big part of each iPhone 8 series sold to fund the (RED) organization.

Apple is one of the sponsors of (RED) organization, which runs life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa understood to be the home to more than two-thirds of the world's HIV-positive population.

Apple, PRODUCT, RED, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red costs same as the generic color variants in IndiaApple Press Kit

A portion of proceeds of all (Product) Red purchases will go directly to global fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies.

"The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of life-saving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies. We're honored that Apple has dedicated its resources to our purpose, and can't wait to see customers bring our mission to life through the purchase of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red Special Edition," Deborah Dugan, (RED)'s CEO said in a statement.

How's iPhone 8 series in Red color?

In 2017, Apple had released similar crimson-hued iPhone 7 series. It had a red shell and white colored front panel. But, not many were impressed with a red-white combo and took to social media platform to request the company to offer Red products with the black front panel in 2018.

This year Apple has ceded to the consumers' requests and has made appropriate changes. The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Red look stunning in Ferrari red-hued shell and addition of glass cover on top and the black accented bezels on the front, make the device more visually appealing than previous editions.

Apple, Product, RED, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red comes with a crimson-hued shell and black accented bezel on the frontApple Press Kit

Except for the color, the exterior design and internal hardware remain same in the new iPhone 8 series.

Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus (Product) Red price in India:

The new iPhone 8 comes in two storages—64GB and 256GB—for Rs 67,910 and Rs 81,500, respectively. On the other hand, iPhone 8 Plus base model (64GB) costs Rs. 77,560 and the top-end variant (256GB) will set you back by Rs 91,110.

 

Apple has not launched special iPhone X (Product) Red series, but it is offering crimson-hued shell case for Rs 7,999. There are also for Red covers for iPads and matching wristbands for Watch series, as well. 

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8:

Models

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8

Display

5.5-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1920x1080p) multi-touch IPS display

  • Contrast ratio: 1300:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)

4.7-inch wide-screen LCD  Retina HD (1334x750p) multi-touch IPS display

  • Contrast ratio: 1400:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density
  • Pixel density: 326 ppi (pixels per inch)

OS

Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant

Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant

Processor

64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor

64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor

RAM (not confirmed)

3GB

2GB

Storage

64GB/256GB

64GB/256GB

Camera
  • Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom(up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)
  • Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording
  • Main: 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Digital Zoom (up to 5x), wide colors capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with the slow sync
  • Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording

Video recording
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilization
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Digital Zoom up to 3x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilization

Security

Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button

Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button

Battery
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USB to the computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 21 hours
  • Internet use: up to 13 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 14 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

[Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USB to the computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 14 hours
  • Internet use: up to 12 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 40 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

[Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]

Network

4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE

4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE

Add-ons

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR)

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS

Dimensions

158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Weight

202 grams

148 grams

Colours

Red, Space Grey, Silver and Gold

Red, Space Grey, Silver and Gold

Price

·     64GB: Rs. 77,560

·     256GB: Rs. 91,110

·     64GB: Rs. 67,940

·     256GB: Rs. 81,500

 Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Apple.

 