HMD Global Oy had unveiled a new line of the Nokia phones ranging from high-end Nokia 8 Sirocco to budget Nokia 2.1 earlier this year. All the phones were appreciated for their build quality, camera and other aspects. But, fans were little disappointed to know that face unlock, which has become an industry norm, was absent. Now, the company has finally revealed that it will bring the feature soon to some models.

HMD Global's official Twitter handle, Nokia Mobile, confirmed the news while replying to a Nokia 8 (2017) device owner on the social media platform.

In the first phase, four Nokia-branded phones — Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) and 2017-series Nokia 8 — will get the biometric feature.

The security patch is expected to be rolled out through Over-The-Air (OTA), but the company has not revealed the Estimated Time of Arrival, except for the fact that it will be released in coming months.

Once released, aforementioned devices will have two layered biometric safety feature in addition to the pattern and passcode-based security.

This is a welcome move HMD Global and will certainly help build long-lasting loyalty among Nokia device owners. It can be noted that Nokia phones have been the fastest to get Google's monthly security firmware and major software updates compared to any other brands in the market.

Also, since the Nokia brand made a second come back in early 2017, HMD Global has even beaten Google Pixel phones several times in terms of delivering software updates. All the Nokia phones are also Android One affiliated devices and run pure Android OS with no custom UI and pre-loaded apps, making it number one choice for pure Android phone enthusiasts.

The company has also announced that most of the phones launched in 2017 and all 2018 models will get the upcoming Android P later this year.

