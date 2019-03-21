India is one of the most important smartphone markets in the world and it is imperative for brands to release their latest smartphones to completely succeed in the race. While we have seen most companies launch their newest phones in India alongside or soon after the international release, Nokia did the opposite.

After launching the world's first penta-camera phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 last month, the flagship Nokia 9 PureView made it to the U.S. and then to Europe. But it looks like HMD Global has decided to bring its most-anticipated smartphone to the second largest smartphone market in the world.

Nokia 9 PureView's official launch date in India hasn't been released, but the company has started teasing the phone's "most breathtaking" photography capabilities through official Nokia Mobile India Facebook page. The latest post is more like a slideshow of photographs shot from Nokia 9, showing incredible details in various landscapes, and a caption which reads: "Get ready to capture the most breathtaking pictures with the all-new Nokia 9. Stay tuned!"

It's not hard to guess that Nokia 9 PureView is arriving in India soon. While we already know the phone's complete specifications from the international release, there's a mystery around the pricing of Nokia 9 PureView. If we have to guess, Nokia 9 PureView will cost on the same lines as the international pricing, which is $699 (roughly Rs 48,300). The new handset will be competing against the likes of OnePlus and Xiaomi flagships rather than Samsung and Apple phones as far as the pricing is concerned.

In terms of specs, Nokia 9 PureView's unmatchable strength is the camera. The generous amount of lenses at the back of the phone are equipped to handle various photography needs. The penta-camera setup at the back of the Nokia 9 PureView includes three 12MP monochrome sensors and two 12MP RGB sensor - all powered by the renowned lens-maker Zeiss and developed in collaboration with Light. On the front, there's a 20MP sensor for selfies.

Nokia 9 PureView continues to impress in other areas of the phone but doesn't really level with OnePlus and Xiaomi. Nokia 9 PureView packs a notch-free display, but one without a punch-hole camera or pop-out sensor. There are sizeable bezels on the top and the bottom of the display and the back of the phone has a glass back.

Nokia 9 PureView comes with an impressive 5.99-inch Quad HD+ pOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset is designed in a way that it has received IP67 certification for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, Nokia settled for last year's octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the new phone. There's a 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support and a USB Type-C port.

Bumpy start

Despite getting an impressive package, Nokia 9 PureView had a bumpy start. Due to some software glitches, early adopters of the phone complained about the low-light performance of the phone, stability issues and fingerprint sensor problems. HMD is in the process of addressing all the glitches, and hopefully, it'll be done in time for India release. Stay tuned for updates.