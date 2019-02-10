All smartphone enthusiast eyes are peeled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 happening in Barcelona this month, but Nokia is stealing the big thunder if these renders are any indication. The long-rumoured flagship, Nokia 9 PureView, is finally going to break cover on February 24, introducing the world to the first-ever smartphone with penta-camera setup.

Rumours have been rife with details about Nokia's high-end flagship for months now. While the five cameras at the back of the Nokia 9 PureView steal the limelight, several questions remain unanswered. We've seen many renders of the phone leak in the past, but the latest live images shared by NokiaPowerUser show the flagship in its full glory.

Both the images show the complete front and rear design of the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. The leaked images show interesting details about the phone - most of which perfectly align with the previous leaks and rumours.

The image of the rear design of Nokia 9 PureView smartphone shows five cameras and an LED flash arranged in a circular pattern. The Zeiss branding on the camera is missing in this latest render, something we have seen in the previous leaks. But the glass back panel in black hue looks beautiful and compliments the overall design of the phone. Another surprising element is the missing Android One branding at the back, but one must not fear as the smartphone will, like other Nokia phones, run stock Android out-of-the-box.

Finally, the rear panel doesn't have a fingerprint scanner, which confirms the handset will have an in-display fingerprint scanner much like the latest flagship smartphones.

On the front side, the leaked live image of the Nokia 9 PureView shows a tall display without the notch. The top and bottom bezels are slightly thick, which is a bit unusual as it is so 2018. Smartphones have evolved from 18:9 aspect ratio to 21:9 and some have even gone completely bezel-less with a punch-hole display.

Going by the rumours, Nokia 9 PureView sports a 5.99-inch QHD PureDisplay screen with HDR10 support, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and dust and water resistant. The smartphone is expected to come with a 4,150mAh battery with wireless charging support and a USB Type-C port. Given the specs, Nokia's upcoming flagship could cost €749 (approx. Rs 59,780, $850) or €799 (around Rs 63,770, $900) depending on the markets.