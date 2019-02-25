After months of speculations, HMD Global Oy finally pulled the wraps off the much awaited Nokia 9 PureView flagship camera phone ahead of the Mobile World Congress at Barcelona.

As rumoured, Nokia 9 PureView boasts Penta-12MP sensors with ZEISS lens, F1.82 aperture. Among the log, three are monochrome and 2 colour-based RGB sensors on the back.

"Every picture taken with a Nokia 9 PureView is in HDR, five cameras simultaneously capture the image and fuse it together into one 12MP photo with outstanding dynamic range and depth of field. Designed with the needs of photography enthusiasts at its heart, Nokia 9 PureView also features the ability to capture images in uncompressed RAW 'DNG' format and edit them directly on the phone yourself thanks to our partnership with Adobe Lightroom. It has been said that 50% of the art of photography is in post-production and with Nokia 9 PureView you have every opportunity to shine," HMD Global Oy claims.

On the front, it houses a 20MP snapper with display splash capability. With advanced Nokia camera app, rest assured Nokia 9 PureView will capture best selfies under any light conditions.

The new phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button, which will allow owners to get any information and even control the camera to take a selfie or perform any function with just voice commands.

It also boasts IP67 certification, meaning you can take the Nokia 9 PureView for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive for close to 1 meter (around 3.2 feet) underwater for up to 30 minutes.

HMD Global Oy Press Kit

Another interesting aspect of the new flagship phone is that it boasts in-screen fingerprint at the base of 5.9-inch QHD+ PureDisplay pOLED screen, which by the way is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. On the back, it has a sturdy and yet glossy shell with wireless charging capability.

However, it has one drawback. While 2019 flagship phone is coming with Snapdragon 855, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with an out-dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core. On the bright side, it runs pure Android 9.0 Pie OS with sumptuous 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,320mAh battery, which is more than enough keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Nokia 9 PureView is already shipping and will retail for a global average retail price of $699 (€616/Rs 49,646).

Key specifications of Nokia 9 PureView: