HMD Global was expected to launch the long-rumored Nokia 9 at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona last month. However, the Finnish company which owns the rights to Nokia brand name surprised us with the beautiful Nokia 8 Sirocco instead.

But that does not mean the Nokia 9 is scrapped? In fact, a specs sheet detailing the Nokia 9 has been leaked, giving us some helpful tips on some of the most important features in the upcoming Nokia flagship – including a triple camera setup.

If the specs in the latest leak are anything to go by, then Nokia 9 appears to have features that can give Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone X a run for their money.

The latest Nokia 9 leak comes in the form of an image of the specifications sheet via Finnish site SuomiMobiili. The specs sheet reveals most if not all the details about the anticipated handset. The specs mentioned in the leaked image are impressive, to say the least.

The purported Nokia 9 specs sheet reveals some very heavyweight specs including a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, Gorilla Glass 5, an 18 karat gold finish on the back panel, IP68 rating, and most importantly a triple camera setup. And if that wasn't enough, there's even an in-display fingerprint reader listed.

As per the leak, the Nokia 9 will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and it is listed as an Android One smartphone, just like the Nokia 7 Plus. The device will boast of a 6.01-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The dual-SIM smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The specs sheet further reveals that the Nokia 9 will have 256GB of internal storage.

The back panel is made up of ceramic with an 18K gold finish around the camera ring and edges. However, the biggest highlight of the Nokia 9 will be its camera department. The smartphone will not only house a triple-camera setup at the rear, but one or the sensors will reportedly be a 41MP sensor while the other two will be 20MP and 9.7Mp sensors. All three sensors will come with Carl Zeiss optics complete with 4x optical zoom and feature both Xenon and LED flash modules.

The 41MP sensor will most likely feature 1.4-micron pixel size, OIS, a wide-angle lens and a variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The other 20MP sensor is said to be a telephoto lens with OIS, 1-micron pixels, and a f/2.4 aperture, while the third sensor which is a 9.7MP unit could be a monochrome sensor. The triple camera module will be surrounded by an 18K gold ring.

The triple camera setup of the Nokia 9 certainly feels a lot more advanced than the triple camera setup on the recently launched Huawei P20 Pro, which is currently the top smartphone camera in the market.

Moving on, the Nokia 9 is listed with a 21MP front camera sensor with 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.8 aperture, and Carl Zeiss optics. And being a Nokia, the Nokia 9 will feature the company's proprietary Dual-Sight Bothie feature and an advanced Pro mode.

The Nokia 9 will be backed by a massive 3900mAh battery that's said to deliver up to 24 hours of talk time. The handset is also said to include wireless charging support with the use of its ceramic back plate, just like Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s. It is also said to come with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support which is claimed to deliver 60 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

The leak also reveals that Nokia 9 will feature 5 high-performance microphones which will record in high-quality 24-bit audio and will be IP68 water and dust resistant. Further, the handset measures 150.6x75.2 mm (height X width) and is just 7.3mm thick.

All these features and specifications suggest that the Nokia 9 will be a powerhouse of a smartphone with perhaps the best camera setup we are yet to see. Having said that, the specs list is an official one and HMD Global has not provided any details or confirmation, so it's advisable to take this leak with a pinch of salt. However, we have waited for Nokia 9 for such a long time, and we hope the wait will be well worth it.