Last month, HMD Global Oy sent out media invites for a Nokia phone launch event scheduled in New Delhi on April 4 but refrained from revealing any details with regard to the name of the device.

Now, HMD Global Oy's vice president Ajey Mehta just before the announcement of the company's sponsorship deal with Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, April 1, teased a smartphone on Twitter.

In the picture, the mobile houses a ZEISS-made dual-camera module with LED flash on the right and a fingerprint sensor is placed just below. It features copper and black color combination. Going by the exterior looks, the phone is Nokia 7 Plus, which made its global debut along with Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 8 Sirocco edition at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona in late February. Many believed that the company would launch Nokia 6 (2018). Now the teaser has made it clear that the former won't be coming to India just yet, but will probably make the debut later in the year.

Besides Nokia 7 Plus, HMD Global is also expected to release the Nokia 8 Sirocco edition, as the company during the global launch in late February 2018, in the press note, had announced to make it (& also Nokia 7Plus) available in global markets in April, while the Nokia 6 (2018) would be rolled out in May.

Brace yourself! Something huge is coming. Keep a tab on our Insta Stories on April 1 to know more. Ready to #PlayUnited?@Nokiamobile @HMDGlobal pic.twitter.com/bGeXIoA6nn — Ajey Mehta (@mehta_ajey) March 31, 2018

For those unaware, Nokia 7 Plus flaunts a 6-inch full HD+ (2160 × 1080 pixels) FullView screen having 18:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with 2.5D curved glass cover and Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.

Nokia Press Kit

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 64GB storage with microSD card slot, and a dual main cameras, one 12MP primary shooter with F1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size with ZEISS optics and a secondary 13MP snapper with 1.0µm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture with ZEISS optics, dual-tone LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optic lens.

On the other hand, Nokia 8 Sirocco edition is the company's flagship phone. It sports a glossy premium cover on the back and a 5.5-inch QHD (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display on the front having 700 nits brightness and is protected by sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Furthermore, it boasts IP67 water-and-dust certifications, meaning the device can survive for up to 3 feet underwater, for close to 30 minutes.

Under-the-hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage ( expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and Gen 1, NFC and a 3260mAh battery with fast charging (Qi Wireless Charging standard) via Type-C 3.1 USB port.

Nokia 8 Sirocco also boasts top-of-the-line camera hardware. It features a 12 MP primary shooter with 2L7 wide-angle lens, 1.4um pixel size, F1.7 aperture and is complemented by 13MP secondary snapper with the 3M3 Telephoto lens, 1.0um pixel size, F2.6 aperture, dual-tone flash and 2x optical zoom. Below, it features a fingerprint sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with 1.4um pixel size.