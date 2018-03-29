After launching the entry-level Nokia 1 Android Go edition, HMD Global Oy is planning to announce new-generation Nokia phones next week.

HMD Global Oy is sending invites to media houses for an April 4 product launch event in New Delhi. "We welcome you to Explore. Express. Create. Reimagine. We welcome you to discover the N-powered city of tomorrow," reads the company invitation.

Though there is no specific mention of any products' name, it is believed the company will announce the price and the availability details of Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco edition, which were unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in late February.

Also, HMD Global Oy, in the press note, announced both the aforementioned devices would be made available globally in April.

For the uninitiated, Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch full HD+ (2160 × 1080 pixels) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio to offer a cinematic viewing experience. It also features 2.5D curved glass cover with a Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.

Under the hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, and 64GB storage with microSD card slot.

It also has dual main cameras — a 12MP primary shooter with F1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size with ZEISS optics and a secondary 13MP snapper with 1.0µm pixel size, F2.6 aperture with ZEISS optics — besides dual-tone LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optic lens.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco edition is the most premium phone from HMD Global Oy to date. It flaunts a 5.5-inch QHD (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display having 700 nits brightness and has sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It also comes with IP67 water-and-dust certifications, meaning users can take the device for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive for up to 3 feet underwater for close to 30 minutes.

Nokia Press Kit

Inside, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage ( expandable up to 256GB via microSD), NFC and a 3,260mAh battery with fast-charging (Qi Wireless Charging standard) via a Type-C 3.1 USB port.

As far as the camera is concerned, it houses a 12 MP primary shooter with 2L7 wide-angle lens, 1.4um pixel size, F1.7 aperture and is complemented by 13MP secondary snapper with a 3M3 Telephoto lens, 1.0um pixel size, F2.6 aperture, dual-tone flash and 2x optical zoom. Below, it features a fingerprint sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with 1.4um pixel size.

Both Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco edition are affiliated to Google's Android One program, meaning they are assured of getting the fastest software updates and monthly security patches.

