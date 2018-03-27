After months of speculations and leaks, Xiaomi has launched its most-anticipated Mi Mix 2S smartphone at an event in Shanghai, China Tuesday, March 27. The Mi Mix 2S comes as the successor to the Mi Mix 2 (REVIEW) that was launched in September last year.

Xiaomi has launched the phone with a rather familiar design, though not like the one that we had seen in leaked renders and images before. The phone sports a bezel-less design without the notch, much like the Mi Mix 2.

The biggest highlight of the Mix 2S is its curved edge full-ceramic body and the beautiful 5.99-inch Full Screen 2.0. The Mi Mix 2S also packs some upgraded specs over its predecessor, most notably, the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC and a dual camera set up on the rear panel.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S price

Despite the upgraded hardware, Xiaomi has managed to price the phone exactly the same as the preceding model. The Mi Mix 2S comes in three variants. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB GB of internal storage is priced at RMB 3,299 (approx. Rs 34,100).

The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of RMB 3,599 (approx. Rs 37,300) and the top end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs RMB 3,999 (approx. Rs 41,400). The top-end variant comes bundled with a free Mi wireless charger worth RMB 99 (approx Rs 1,100).

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S design

Early leaks and renders suggested that the Mi Mix 2S would come with a radical bezel-less display with only a tiny camera notch on top obstructing the display. But Xiaomi has stuck to the same placement (bottom bezel) for the front camera as the original Mi Mix and Mi Mix 2.

The phone features an all-ceramic back panel with curved edges and a 7000 series aluminum frame. The phone comes in two colors -- ceramic black and ceramic white. The black color variant comes with 18K Gold highlights around the camera ring and the edges.

Xioami Mi Mix 2S specs

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 403 PPI pixel density. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.8GHz and comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The phone comes with three storage options 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The storage cannot be expanded further.

As far as the cameras are concerned, Xiaomi has made a huge jump from the single sensor on the Mi Mix. The Mi Mix 2S now packs dual 12MP cameras on the rear with a 12MP wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The cameras come with OIS, 1.4-micron pixel size and dual PDAF.

The selfie camera is a bit of a disappointment though, as Xiaomi is still stuck to a 5MP shooter for the front.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi Mix 2S comes with Global band LTE support, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB OTG. Sensors on board include a compass, magnetometer, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and barometer.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S runs MIUI 9.5 based on top of Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is juiced by a 34000mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery. The phone measures 150 x 74.9 x 18.1 mm and weighs 189 grams.