Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will come with huge upgrades in terms of internal hardware over the predecessor

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will houses Snapdragong 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi is all geared up to pull the wraps off the new generation Android flagship Mi Mix 2s in Shanghai.

The company will kick-off the keynote presentation at 2:00 pm CST (11:30 am IST). Like previous years, Xiaomi has made arrangement to webcast the product launch online.

In the lead up to the Mi Mix 2s launch, Xiaomi has released lots of teaser images and videos hinting the device will have familiar FullView display design but will have a huge upgrade in terms of internal hardware.

The new Xiaomi front panel will have FullView screen, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon CPU series, dual-camera, smart face unlock feature and also Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based photography application in addition to Bokeh blur effect capability.

However, there are several specifications, Xiaomi hasn't revealed yet, but we got you covered. we have scoured through many reliable reports and listed the most probable features that will make the cut in the Mi Mix 2s.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s: What we know so far

As per recent reports, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is expected to come with a 6.01 FullView display having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to house Snapdragon 845 octa-core series, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful processor to date. It will be supported by Adreno 630 graphics engine, latest MIUI 9.8.2.1 OS, sumptuous 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a very big 4,400mAh battery.

It is said to come with dual-cameras on the back, one main 12MP camera, and 12MP telephoto sensor. In addition to Bokeh blur effect capability, it is coming with AI-powered camera algorithm that enables the phone's primary camera to detect the type of the surroundings and automatically optimize camera settings to take the best possible snaps.

For instance, if you are in exotic location and use your Mi Mix 2s, to take a picture, it will know whether you are near a hill or beach and make adjustments in the camera setting to get the best picture.

It is also said to be intelligent enough to differentiate between pet animals, flowers, and humans, and accordingly optimizes the camera settings.

As far as the price is concerned, the Mi Mix 2s is expected to cost ¥4,000 (approx. Rs 41,390/$639/€513) and go on sale within a week of the announcement initially in China. Later, it might be released in India and select European markets in coming months.

Besides the Mi Mix 2s, Xiaomi is also expected unveil new Mi AI Speaker Mini edition and also smart rice cooker.

Interested readers can head to Xiaomi's official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel to catch live action of Mi Mix 2s product launch.

or Watch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s launch here:

