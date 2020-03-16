In a strange incident in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 15 March, some unidentified miscreants have reportedly fled away with a BMW car, after the man driving it had pulled over to urinate on a roadside.

The police officials said that the incident took place on Saturday night in Sector 90 under Phase-2 police station limits when Rishabh Arora, a stockbroker, was returning in the car from a party, intoxicated.

BMW belonged to brother-in-law

According to the officials, the luxury car was in fact owned by Arora's brother-in-law and there is a Rs 40 lakh loan pending on the vehicle. "Police force including senior officials had reached the spot after a matter was reported that a man's BMW car has been robbed," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander.

Arora had pulled over the car midway and came out to urinate. Meanwhile, some unidentified miscreants reached the spot and fled with the vehicle, Chander added. According to the DCP, the robbery must have been planned by somebody known to the car's owner.

FIR filed against unidentified miscreants

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified men and the police have started probing the matter from all angles. They ensure the recovery of the vehicle soon.

Keeping at bay the procedures of charging Arora on drunk driving, the officials are now giving complete priority to the immediate recovery of the BMW and to ensure the arrest of the culprits as soon as possible. "It's a serious concern that somebody's car gets robbed like this on city roads," said the officers.

They also added that Arora purported in his complaint that the miscreants who have arrived on a motorbike, had put a gun on his back while he was appeasing himself but that claim is yet to be verified since he was "highly drunk". He is found to have use of his brother-in-law's BMW for about six-seven days now.