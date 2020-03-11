Don't we all love gifts, be it giving or receiving them. We have often heard and seen the Bollywood actor's receiving and gifting their co-actors or friends' expensive gifts. Be it post the wrap up of the film or during festivals. Salman Khan tops the list of giving grandiose gifts. Apart from Bhaijaan, there are other actors too who have generously given their colleagues and friends gifts that cost a bomb.

International Business Times brings to you some of the most expensive gifts in Bollywood given till date.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known to maintain a high-profile lifestyle off the silver screen as well. Over the years, King Khan has gifted expensive tokens of appreciation to his friends and well-wishers. SRK gifted Junior B a Harley after the latter gifted SRK a bicycle!

Not only that Shah Rukh had made headlines when he gifted his director friend Farah Khan a Mercedes Benz E Class for their film Om Shanti Om and a Hyundai SUV after the release of Main Hoon Na. Even though his superhero film Ra.

One did not live up to the expectations, SRK spent Rs 1 crore gifting Arjun Rampal, Anubhav Sinha, and Rajinikanth, a BMW each. Shahrukh Khan also gave Salman a watch, on his birthday which costs 10 lakhs. Omg! we all need a friend like SRK in our life!

Salman Khan

We all know how generous and large-hearted Bhaijan is he has always given gifts to his friends and co-stars. Not many know that after the completion of the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan made it a point to give a special gift to Bebo.

During the shooting of the film, the actor had made a Bajrangi Bhaijaan painting. Kareena Kapoor loved the painting, after which Salman decided to gift it to her. Salman gifted AbRam an e-cycle. Impressed by her performance in his most popular movie Kick, Salman Khan gifted Jacqueline an expensive painting as a token of appreciation.

Baahubali makers to Prabhas

Not a lot of people know that the makers of Bahubali gifted Prabhas gym equipment worth Rs 1.5. Crore.

Abhi-Ash to Aaradhya Bachchan ( BMW Mini Cooper)

Average people cut cakes and arrange birthday parties for their kids' first birthdays. The Bachchan's did all of that and more. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ushered their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's first birthday by gifting her a gleaming new BMW Mini Cooper which cost them around ₹ 25 Lac.

Ajay Devgn to Kajol ( Audi sedan)

There could be no bigger joy than becoming parents for the first time. And our Bollywood celebs are no different. Known to be a dedicated family man, Ajay Devgn gifted his wife Kajol, an Audi sedan for the sweet little addition (Nysa) into the Devgn clan.

Karan Johar to Katrina Kaif ( Red Ferrari)

Friendly cameos and special appearances in movies are a regular phenomenon these days. However, producer/director Karan Johar knows the art of returning favors quite well. So, when Katrina Kaif shook a leg in the hit item song 'Chikni Chameli' for Johar's production for free, Karan was touched by her gesture. The next thing we know is, he gifted Katrina Kaif an extravagant Ferrari!

Sidharth Malhotra to Alia Bhatt (A high-end camera from the US)

Love makes you do some crazy things this is exactly what Sidharth did for his lady love, Alia Bhatt. Sid gifted Alia an expensive camera from the US which had some unique selfie assisting features. Life couldn't be more sorted for the actress!

Hrithik Roshan gifts himself!

Hrithik Roshan gifted himself a blue and silver Rolls Royce. Indeed, the best one! This reminds us of Ranveer Singh's famous dialogue from Padmaavat "yeh Toofa humne Khud ko Dia Hia".

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's gift to Big B

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra gifted a Rolls Royce Phantom to Amitabh Bachchan for his performance in the film Eklavya. What followed, however, was an altogether different story.

Soon after Chopra's flashy gift to Big B, news of Big B returning the same to the showroom the next day appeared. If that wasn't all, this 'gimmick' was seen as a way of waiving off taxes. According to reports, Big B charged just a rupee for Eklavya and hence, Chopra gave him this extremely expensive gift. Woah this is something!

Bachchan gifted himself a yellow vintage car last week

T 3464 - There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ..

.. a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time .. pic.twitter.com/Vm37n9ZCnR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2020

Admiring the beauty and rarity of the vintage car, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on his social media There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ... a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time," he wrote in a tweet. On his blog, he said he would tell fans more about the car on Monday.

"Quite obviously there is a story behind the tale .. and it shall be in narration when the talking stops and the stars listen open, empty-handed for across .. a tale of the early 1950′s .. told in the deepest of sleep inducement," he wrote.

Saif gifted a forest to Taimur on his first birthday

Truly mesmerizing and beauty at its best! Baby Taimur is the apple of an eye for paps as well as the Kapoor dynasty. But did you know Taimur has a forest named under him!

Saif gifted a forest to Taimur on his first birthday, which is named as 'Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi Forest'... The forest is inspired by Padma Shri Subhash Palekar's zero budget natural farming where one tree grows symbiotically off another and thus is thrifty in one's pocket.

The forest will become a home for pollinating agents like the butterflies, bees, birds, and earthworms. It will help nurture the soil, fix back the nitrogen and minerals in the soil that it grows on, preserve the water table and look elegant and beautiful while doing it all.

Well, this isn't the end of gifts for him, papa Saifu had gifted Taimur a swanky Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT of Rs1.07 crore. Baap ho toh aisa!

Rohit Shetty to Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh

Rohit gifted Ajay Devgn a modified sports car that costs 1 crore. Rohit also gifted the actor Ranveer Singh a swanky watch worth 8 Lakhs.