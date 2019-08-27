An Indian-origin hotelier, who is a former partner of Trump Organisation, was arrested on August 22 for stealing luggage at the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee, United States.

Dinesh Chawla, the CEO of Chawla Hotels, was seen taking a suitcase from the baggage claim at Memphis International Airport. The incident reportedly took place on August 18. Chawla had taken a suitcase and placed it in his car.

The suitcase, as well as other stolen bags, were recovered when the airport police searched Chawla's car. According to IANS, the luggage contained objects worth $4,000.

Chawla was arrested when he returned to Memphis and confessed to stealing the bags. He said he did it for the thrill and was charged with one count of theft for $1,000- $2,500 and one count theft of property $2,500 to $10,000. He was given a bail bond of $5,000 and was released the same day.

Chawla is part of a hotelier family which owns Chawla Hotels, a Delta-based company that is currently running 17 hotels in Mississippi. The company's partnership with Trump Hotels to build four hotels in Mississippi was scrapped citing the political climate.